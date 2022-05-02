US construction spending for March 2022 shows:
- Construction spending 0.1% versus 0.7% estimate
- Prior month 0.5%
- Year on year +11.7%
- For the first three months of 2022, total construction came in at $376.6 billion which is up 12% above the $336.3 billion for the same period in 2021
- Private construction +0.2%. This month private construction came in at $1379.7 billion versus last month's $1376.9 billion
- Residential construction +1.0% to $882 billion from eight to $73.2 billion last month
- Nonresidential construction -1.2% at $497.6 billion versus $503.6 billion last month
- Public construction -0.2%. This month Public construction came in at $350.8 billion down from a $351.7 billion in February
- Educational construction came in at -0.8% while highway construction fell -0.4%
For the full report CLICK HERE
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
