US construction spending for March 2022 shows:

  • Construction spending 0.1% versus 0.7% estimate
  • Prior month 0.5%
  • Year on year +11.7%
  • For the first three months of 2022, total construction came in at $376.6 billion which is up 12% above the $336.3 billion for the same period in 2021
  • Private construction +0.2%. This month private construction came in at $1379.7 billion versus last month's $1376.9 billion
  • Residential construction +1.0% to $882 billion from eight to $73.2 billion last month
  • Nonresidential construction -1.2% at $497.6 billion versus $503.6 billion last month
  • Public construction -0.2%. This month Public construction came in at $350.8 billion down from a $351.7 billion in February
  • Educational construction came in at -0.8% while highway construction fell -0.4%

