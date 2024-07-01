US construction spending

Prior month +0.3% versus -0.1% previously reported

Construction spending -0.1% versus 0.2% expected

Total Construction:

May 2024 construction spending was $2,139.8 billion, -0.1% below April's revised $2,142.1 billion.

6.4% higher than May 2023's $2,011.8 billion.

First five months of 2024: $836.3 billion, +8.8% above the same period in 2023 ($768.6 billion).

Private Construction:

Spending was $1,652.1 billion, -0.3% below April's revised $1,656.7 billion.

Residential construction: $918.2 billion, -0.2% below April's $920.3 billion.

Nonresidential construction: $733.9 billion, -0.3% below April's $736.5 billion.

Public Construction:

Spending was $487.6 billion, +0.5% above April's revised $485.4 billion.

Educational construction: $102.1 billion, +0.6% above April's $101.5 billion.

Highway construction: $147.6 billion, -0.5% below April's $148.3 billion.

On a month-to-month basis, this month was a disappointment but last month was revised higher offsetting the disappointing month-to-month number in May. For the first five months of the year, the 8.8% gain is positive.