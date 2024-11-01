- prior month -0.1%
- US construction spending for September x.x% versus 0.0% expected
- Construction spending 4.6% YoY vs 4.11% last month
Private Construction:
- Spending at an annual rate of $1,653.6 billion, virtually unchanged from August.
- Residential Construction: $913.6 billion, up 0.2% from August.
- Nonresidential Construction: $740.0 billion, down 0.1% from August.
Public Construction:
- Spending at an annual rate of $495.2 billion, a 0.5% increase from August.
- Educational Construction: $104.2 billion, up 0.3% from August.
- Highway Construction: $141.0 billion, up 0.5% from August.