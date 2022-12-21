At the top of the hour, US consumer confidence (from the Conference Board) will be released with expectations of 101.0 up from 100.2 last month.

Also to be released will be the existing home sales for the month of November. The expectations for it is for a annualized sales pace of 4.20M versus 4.43M last month.

Later at 10:30 AM, the weekly will inventory data will be released with expectations for crude stocks to show a drawdown of -1.657M and gasoline stocks to show a buildup of 2.140M.

The private data released late yesterday showed a larger drawdown in crude of -3.069M and a larger building gasoline of 4.51M

