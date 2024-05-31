US core PC

Prior month 0.3%

Core PCE MoM 0.2% vs 0.3% estimate.

Core PCE YoY 2.8% % vs 2.8% estimate. Last month 2.8%.

PCE MoM 0.3% % vs 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.3%.

PCE YoY 2.7 % vs 2.7% estimate. Last month 2.7%

Unrounded core PCE 0.249% so it was right between 0.2% and 0.3%. The prior month was at 0.317% (rounded to 0.3%)

PCE services prices excluding energy and housing 0.3% versus 0.4% previously

Looking at personal income and personal consumption for April:

Personal income MoM prior month 0.5%

Personal consumption MoM prior month 0.5% revised to 0.4%

Personal income for April 0.3% % versus 0.3% expected

Personal consumption for April -0.1% % vs 0.3% expected

The initial reaction with the inflation a little lower (but in the middle between 0.2% and 0.3%) and consumption also lower at -0.1% signaling slower growth is US yield is moving lower/US stocks moving higher:

2-year yield 4.920%, -0.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.556%, -1.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.530%, -2.4% basis points

30-year yield 4.661%, -2.3%

in the premarket for US stocks:

S&P up 15.02 point

Dow Industrial Average average up 104 points

NASDAQ index of 34.34 points

The USD is lower with the decline in yields.

On the not so bullish side, Nick Timiraos comments on X, that the 6-month annualized rate was 3.18%, the highest since July, but the 12-month was a 3-year low.

Looking at the 3 month measure came in at 3.46%, which is lower vs the last 2 months, but higher than any point in 2H of 2023.

The question TBD is what is ahead.

This follows the CPI data which was tamer, but it is only 1 report. Fed officials have said that it will take more than 1. So the story remains the same but it is 1 and not 0.