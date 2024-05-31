- Prior month 0.3%
- Core PCE MoM 0.2% vs 0.3% estimate.
- Core PCE YoY 2.8% % vs 2.8% estimate. Last month 2.8%.
- PCE MoM 0.3% % vs 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.3%.
- PCE YoY 2.7 % vs 2.7% estimate. Last month 2.7%
- Unrounded core PCE 0.249% so it was right between 0.2% and 0.3%. The prior month was at 0.317% (rounded to 0.3%)
- PCE services prices excluding energy and housing 0.3% versus 0.4% previously
Looking at personal income and personal consumption for April:
- Personal income MoM prior month 0.5%
- Personal consumption MoM prior month 0.5% revised to 0.4%
- Personal income for April 0.3% % versus 0.3% expected
- Personal consumption for April -0.1% % vs 0.3% expected
The initial reaction with the inflation a little lower (but in the middle between 0.2% and 0.3%) and consumption also lower at -0.1% signaling slower growth is US yield is moving lower/US stocks moving higher:
- 2-year yield 4.920%, -0.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.556%, -1.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.530%, -2.4% basis points
- 30-year yield 4.661%, -2.3%
in the premarket for US stocks:
- S&P up 15.02 point
- Dow Industrial Average average up 104 points
- NASDAQ index of 34.34 points
The USD is lower with the decline in yields.
On the not so bullish side, Nick Timiraos comments on X, that the 6-month annualized rate was 3.18%, the highest since July, but the 12-month was a 3-year low.
Looking at the 3 month measure came in at 3.46%, which is lower vs the last 2 months, but higher than any point in 2H of 2023.
The question TBD is what is ahead.
This follows the CPI data which was tamer, but it is only 1 report. Fed officials have said that it will take more than 1. So the story remains the same but it is 1 and not 0.