The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) data is due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time:

You can see the median consensus estimates for the y/y and m/m below.

The ranges of estimates are:

for the y/y 3.5 to 3.8

for the m/m 0.2 to 0.3

The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (Core PCE) is published by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) each month.