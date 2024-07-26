Prior month core PCE 2.6%

Core PCE MoM 0.2% versus 0.1% estimate. Unrounded was lower than the 0.2% gain at 0.188%

Core PCE urine year 2.6% versus 2.5% estimate. Last month 2.6%

PCE MoM 0.1% vs 0.1% estimate. The unrounded was lower than 0.1% at 0.0788%

PCE YoY 2.5% versus 2.5% estimate and 2.6% prior

Personal income +0.2% versus 0.4% estimate. Prior month revised down to 0.4% from 0.5%. Wages and salaries were up 0.3%.

Personal spending 0.2% versus 0.4% last month (revised from 0.3%).

Savings rate came in at 3.4% versus 3.5% last month

Annualized 3-month inflation rate 2.3% versus 2.9% prior.

Annualized 6-month rate for core PCE 3.4% versus 3.3% prior.

The core PCE was a bit higher than expectations which is congruent with the core PCE data released yesterday through the GDP report.

Core PCE and personal income and personal consumption

Looking at the markets, yields remain lower:

2 year yield 4.412%, -3.1 basis points

5-year yield 4.106%, -2.7 basis points

10-year yield 4.221%, -2.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.465%, master .5 basis points

Looking at the stock futures:

Dow Industrial Average average +254 points

S&P of 43.03 points

NASDAQ index up 200.92 points

The Fed pricing sees 67 basis points of cut by the end of the year with a cut in September priced in. That is little changed from pre-release levels.