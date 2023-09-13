US CPI core

CPI day is finally here with the US data due at the bottom of the hour.

The market has been making a hawkish shift ahead of the data, boosting the odds of a December Fed hike slightly above 50% and November not far behind. September is still seen at just 7% but with the ECB seemingly signalling a hike, the market is pricing in some groupthink.

The data will steer the market next but I suspect eyes are also on oil with WTI up another 40-cents today, ensuring that the September headline inflation number will continue to accelerate.

