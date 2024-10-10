For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:

In the link below you can also find the distribution of forecasts which is another important input for the market reaction:

But, if you just want the numbers ...

September CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:

2.2% to 2.4%

CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:

0.0 to 0.2%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:

3.0 to 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:

0.2 - 0.3%