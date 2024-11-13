Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1330 GMT):
For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:
- US CPI data due Wednesday, the ranges of estimates (& why they're crucial to know)
- Distribution of forecasts for the US CPI report
But, if you just want the numbers ...
CPI Headline y/y, expected 2.6% with the range showing:
2.3% - 2.7%
CPI Headline m/m expected 0.2% with the range showing:
0.1 to 0.3%
CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y expected 3.3% with the range showing:
3.2 - 3.4%
CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing:
0.2 to 0.4%