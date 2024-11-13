Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1330 GMT):

For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:

****

But, if you just want the numbers ...

CPI Headline y/y, expected 2.6% with the range showing:

2.3% - 2.7%

CPI Headline m/m expected 0.2% with the range showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y expected 3.3% with the range showing:

3.2 - 3.4%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing: