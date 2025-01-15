Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1330 GMT):

A quick note that mainland China is out on holiday today, through to Thursday October 7.

For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:

****

But, if you just want the numbers ...

CPI Headline y/y range of estimates:

  • 2.4 - 3.0%

CPI Headline m/m:

  • 0.2 to 0.5%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y:

  • 3.1 - 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing:

  • 0.2 to 0.3%