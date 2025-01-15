Due at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1330 GMT):

For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:

CPI Headline y/y range of estimates:

2.4 - 3.0%

CPI Headline m/m:

0.2 to 0.5%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y:

3.1 - 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing: