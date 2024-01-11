US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures are due on Thursday, January 11 at 1330 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time.

Preview comments

Deutsche Bank

expect headline CPI (0.26%) to come in roughly in line with core (0.28%) m/m

would equate to 3.9% and 3.3% y/y

core is not yet breaking through 3% on the downside

3m and 6m annualised rates are also likely to stay slightly above this mark

RBC: