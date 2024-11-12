CPI data from the US due today, Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Greg popped up a preview earlier:

In a recent note, BMO previewed the data also. Analysts at the bank suggest that any significant influence from recent storms on inflation data is likely limited, meaning market reactions to any deviation in core inflation—either upward or downward—may be pronounced.

The consensus forecast calls for a steady +0.3% rise in core CPI for the month, with expectations leaning toward a possible upside surprise.

A +0.4% reading or higher would make waves, particularly against the backdrop of the recent election results. The logic suggests that if inflation was already ticking up before the GOP’s victory, the added impact of tariffs and potential trade conflicts could fuel further inflationary momentum. However, BMO analysts also point out that while targeted tariffs may not universally drive up prices, this assumption currently shapes US rates market sentiment. With this market outlook in mind, BMO expects that an upside surprise in October’s inflation numbers could have a meaningful impact on yields, increasing their upward trajectory.

At present, actual inflation data is seen as the most direct factor that could push 10-year yields beyond the 4.50% threshold. A softer-than-expected core CPI reading could trigger a rally in the Treasury market, though there appears to be a limit to how much the market will temper expectations for inflation following Trump’s victory. Instead, BMO anticipates the market will continue to define a trading range in this post-election landscape, characterized by a mix of cautious optimism and prevailing skepticism.