Later today, Wednesday, 12 June 2024, we get the US consumer inflation data.

for May 2024

due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here . It shows the consensus estimate and the April (prior) result:

FOMC and Powell coming later too!

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

For expectations from major investment banks, check this out:

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

March CPI Headline y/y range of expectations is showing:

3.4% - 3.6%

CPI Headline m/m range showing:

0.1 to 0.2%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range showing:

3.4 - 3.4% ( yes, all 3.4)

CPI excluding food and energy m/m range showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: