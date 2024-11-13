US CPI data due Wednesday, the ranges of estimates (& why they're crucial to know)

Later today, Wednesday, 13 November, we get the US consumer inflation data for October 2024

due at 1330 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

Previews posted already:

OK, what to expect. This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

CPI Headline y/y, expected 2.6% with the range showing:

2.3% - 2.7%

CPI Headline m/m expected 0.2% with the range showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y expected 3.3% with the range showing:

3.2 - 3.4%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing:

0.2 to 0.4%