TD Research expects a rangebound market into the year-end.

"We expect a mostly rangebound market into yearend, but note the asymmetric risks to the USD around this week's event risk. For instance, the USD should sell off more on a downside CPI print, than rally on a "beat."," TD notes.

"That said, we still remain above the market on the Fed outlook, underscoring prospects that real rates need to rise in early 2023. In turn, FCI should tighten anew, helping the USD consolidate before another significant drawdown next year," TD adds.

CPI is due Tuesday, 13 December 2022:

