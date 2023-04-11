Earlier preview is here:

BoA says they expect the March inflation data to show its 'sticky' again:

  • the forecast is for core CPI to rise 0.4% m/m and 5.6% y/y

JP Morgan are looking for an even higher m/m core inflation result at 0.5%:

  • That would represent the fourth straight month of accelerating gains
  • likely to keep the Fed on track to hike 25bp in May
  • also leaves open the door for a June hike

The data is due at 8.30am US Eastern time on Wednesday, 12 April 2023:

