BoA says they expect the March inflation data to show its 'sticky' again:
- the forecast is for core CPI to rise 0.4% m/m and 5.6% y/y
JP Morgan are looking for an even higher m/m core inflation result at 0.5%:
- That would represent the fourth straight month of accelerating gains
- likely to keep the Fed on track to hike 25bp in May
- also leaves open the door for a June hike
The data is due at 8.30am US Eastern time on Wednesday, 12 April 2023:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.