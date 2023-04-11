Earlier preview is here:

Adding now a couple of snippets from elsewhere.

BoA says they expect the March inflation data to show its 'sticky' again:

the forecast is for core CPI to rise 0.4% m/m and 5.6% y/y

JP Morgan are looking for an even higher m/m core inflation result at 0.5%:

That would represent the fourth straight month of accelerating gains

likely to keep the Fed on track to hike 25bp in May

also leaves open the door for a June hike

---

The data is due at 8.30am US Eastern time on Wednesday, 12 April 2023: