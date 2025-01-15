Prior month 0.3%

CPI MoM 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate

CPI YoY 2.9% vs 2.9% estimate

CPI Core 0.2% vs 0.2% estimate. up 0.225% unrounded.

CPI COre YoY 3.2% vs 3.3% estimate.

Real weekly earnings -0.1% versus 0.1% last month (revised from 0.3%)

Summarized from the BLS:

38 Basis points of cuts is expected by end of the year up from around 32 basis points ahead of the report

The first cut is expected in July from September

The reactions:

Nasdaq up 360 points

S&P up 85.84 points

Dow up 584 points

USD is lower

Yields are lower: