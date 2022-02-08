US household debt increased by $333B in Q4

Total household debt hits $15.58 trillion

Credit card balances rose $52B in Q4, the largest increase in 22-year history of the survey

Overall credit card balances still $71B lower than peak at the end of 2019

Auto loan balances rose by $15B in Q4

Mortgage balances rose by $258B in Q4 to $10.93T

Never underestimate the spending power of the US consumer. Home price rises feed right back into spending. It won't be long before we're at new highs.