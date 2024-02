Crude futures are settling at $73.31. That is up $0.53 or 0.73%.

The high price today reached $73.82. The low price was at $72.38.

Technically looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled ahead of its falling 100-hour moving average. That level comes in at $73.94 currently. Staying below the 100-hour moving average puts a lid on the pair and tilts the bias more in the seller's favor.