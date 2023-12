The price of crude oil futures are settling at $73.44 up $0.97 or 1.34%.

The high price today reached $74.44, while the low price was at $72.14.

Looking at the daily chart, the low was near the low price from November bear $72.22. FInding support buyers near that level gives the buyers some short-term control. Having said that, getting and staying above the 200 day MA at $77.71 is needed to increase the bulls control on the daily chart.

The closing level at the end of 2022 was near $80.42.