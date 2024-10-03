The price of crude oil futures are settling at $73.71. That is up $3.61 or 5.15%. The high price reached $73.92. The low price today reached $70.56.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price is trading at the highest level since September 3, and above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the July 5 high. That high price extended all the way up to $84.49. The most recent low was on September 9 at $65.29.

Staying above the 38.2% retracement is a best case for the buyers. The next target comes against the 50% and $74.89.