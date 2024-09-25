Crude oil inventories -4.471M vs -1.354M estimate.

Gasoline inventories -1.538M vs -0.021M estimate

Distillates inventories -2.227M vs -1.637M estimate

Cushing +0.116M vs last week -1.979M

ALthough the inventory data is showing a larger drawdown, the private API data yesterday was a precursor to today's results. The API estimated inventories of crude oil-4.339M close to the above EIA data. The gasoline inventories from API shown a Jordana -3.438M and distillates a drawdown of -1.115M.

Crude oil is trading at $70.50. That's down $1.06 or -1.47%. The low for the day reached $69.89. The high was at $71.69.