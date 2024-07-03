The weekly EIA oil inventory data shows :

Crude stocks down 12.157 million barrels to 448.54 million, vs forecast of 0.7 million barrel draw

Gasoline stocks down 2.214 million barrels to 231.67 million, vs forecast of 1.3 million barrel draw

Distillate stocks down 1.535 million barrels to 119.73 million, vs forecast of 1.2 million barrel draw

Cushing up 345,000 barrels to 34.24 million. Last week -0.226M

Heating oil stocks down 572,000 barrels to 7.14 million

Net crude imports down 555,000 barrels per day to 2.15 million barrels per day

Ethanol output up 21,000 barrels per day to 1.06 million barrels per day

Crude exports up 491,000 barrels per day to 4.4 million barrels per day

Ethanol stocks up 171,000 barrels to 23.59 million

The price of crude.oil has moved higher after the report and currently trades at $83.21 up $0.40 or 0.50%. It is still lower than the high price reached yesterday at $84.38. That level was eight cents short of the April 26 a high of $84.46 (the next upside target). This week the price has moved above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the April hide to the June low at $81.84. Staying above that level keeps the buyers in more control.