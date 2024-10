The weekly inventory data from the EIA shows:

crude oil inventories -0.515M vs. 2.300M estimate

Gasoline inventories -2.707M vs 0.600M estimate

Distillates inventories -0.977M vs -1.595M estimate

Cushing 0.681M vs -0.346M last week

Crude production 13.5 million barrels versus 13.5 million barrels previously.

The private data released late yesterday showed:

Crude oil is trading at $68.19 ahead of the release.

The current prices trading at $68.32 after the report