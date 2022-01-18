Crude oil trades to the highest level since 2014

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $85.43. That is up $1.61 or 1.92%

In post settlement trading, the price as continued the run higher and trades up to $85.81, taking the price up nearly $2 on the day. The move to the upside also took the price above the October 26, 2021 high at $85.39, to the highest level since October 2014.

Adam discusses, some of the drivers of the oil price in his post HERE.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price has also re-entered into an up and down trading range that confined the price of oil from 2010 to November 2014. The highs over that period extended up to $107.65 to $115. The low of that up and down range comes in around $75.00.