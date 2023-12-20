Markets haven't quite hit the Christmas lull yet but we're close. Today there are a few items on the agenda that should keep markets turning over but probably not any fireworks.

8:30 am ET US Q3 current account

10 am ET US consumer confidence for December

10 am ET eurozone consumer confidence flash

10 am ET US existing home sales for November

10:30 am ET US weekly EIA oil inventories

1 pm ET a 20-year US Treasury auction

The one I'll be watching most-closely is the US consumer confidence print. The consensus is 104.0 vs 102.0 previously. Given the declines in gasoline prices and the rally in equities, I expect an upside surprise and that could help to lift the US dollar.