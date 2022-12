It's a busy data agenda coming up in the US on Thursday, 22 December 2022

Preview snippets via Scotia:

Q3 GDP:

No further revisions are expected to the second estimate that registered growth of 2.9%.

This third and final estimate incorporates fuller information on the services sector.

Jobless claims:

Was the 20k drop to 211k the prior week a fluke as claims returned to their lowest since September?