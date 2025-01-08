US ADP

Prior was +146K

Annual pay growth for job-stayers 4.6% vs 4.8% prior

Job-changers' pay gains 7.1% vs 7.2% prior

Services +112K vs +140K prior

Goods +10K vs +6K prior

This is a more-benign jobs report and should help to cool some of the inflation angst in the market.

"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains. Health care stood out in the second half of the year, creating more jobs than any other sector," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.