Prior was -0.5%

Year-over-year prices +4.6% vs +5.8% expected

Prior y/y reading was +6.8%

In a separate report, the US FHFA monthly house price index was down 0.1% m/m in December and up 6.6% y/y.

The spring housing market is going to be an interesting place to watch as inventories remain low but a big segment of potential buyers are shut out by high interest rates.