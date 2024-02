Prior was +0.1%

Prices +6.1% y/y vs +6.0% expected

Prior was +5.4% y/y

The house price data from the FHFA:

Prices up 0.1% m/m

Prices up 6.6% y/y vs 6.7% prior

Index at 417.8 vs 417.4 prior

There are some early signs of some softening in demand for US houses, likely in response to climbing long-end rates. There's a real demand cliff as rates hit 7% or 7.5%. I suspect there's another cliff if they get to 8%.