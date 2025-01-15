US December CPI data due Wednesday, ranges of estimates (& why they're crucial to know)

Later today, Wednesday, 15 December, we get the US consumer inflation data for November 2024

due at 1330 GMT

which is 0830 US Eastern time

Earlier posts:

The PPI was out on Tuesday:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

CPI Headline y/y range of estimates:

2.4 - 3.0%

CPI Headline m/m:

0.2 to 0.5%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y:

3.1 - 3.3%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m expected 0.3% with the range showing:

0.2 to 0.3%