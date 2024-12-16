Empire Fed chart
  • Prior was +31.2

This is quite a drop from 31.2 but that's looking like it was a big outlier, perhaps related to the election. The good news for the Fed here is that pricing indications are declining the bad news is that new orders are at a six-month low.

Another notable rise is in inventories, which rose at the highest pace since early 2023 while the future measure of inventories is the highest since early 2022; both likely on stockpile building ahead of potential tariffs.

Current Conditions:

MetricCurrentPreviousChange
General Business Conditions0.231.2-31.0
New Orders6.128.0-21.9
Shipments9.432.5-23.1
Unfilled Orders-8.4-10.31.9
Delivery Times-7.43.1-10.5
Inventories10.51.09.5
Prices Paid21.127.8-6.7
Prices Received4.212.4-8.2
Number of Employees-5.80.9-6.7
Average Employee Work Week-3.96.1-10.0
Supply Availability1.1-4.15.2

Six Month Forward-Looking Indicators:

MetricCurrentPreviousChange
General Business Conditions24.633.2-8.6
New Orders21.831.4-9.6
Shipments29.427.91.5
Unfilled Orders8.45.23.2
Delivery Time5.37.2-1.9
Inventories14.711.33.4
Prices Paid42.148.5-6.4
Prices Received28.441.2-12.8
Number of Employees13.823.9-10.1
Average Employee Work Week9.53.16.4
Capital Expenditures11.613.4-1.8
Supply Availability-4.21.0-5.2