- Prior was +31.2
This is quite a drop from 31.2 but that's looking like it was a big outlier, perhaps related to the election. The good news for the Fed here is that pricing indications are declining the bad news is that new orders are at a six-month low.
Another notable rise is in inventories, which rose at the highest pace since early 2023 while the future measure of inventories is the highest since early 2022; both likely on stockpile building ahead of potential tariffs.
Current Conditions:
|Metric
|Current
|Previous
|Change
|General Business Conditions
|0.2
|31.2
|-31.0
|New Orders
|6.1
|28.0
|-21.9
|Shipments
|9.4
|32.5
|-23.1
|Unfilled Orders
|-8.4
|-10.3
|1.9
|Delivery Times
|-7.4
|3.1
|-10.5
|Inventories
|10.5
|1.0
|9.5
|Prices Paid
|21.1
|27.8
|-6.7
|Prices Received
|4.2
|12.4
|-8.2
|Number of Employees
|-5.8
|0.9
|-6.7
|Average Employee Work Week
|-3.9
|6.1
|-10.0
|Supply Availability
|1.1
|-4.1
|5.2
Six Month Forward-Looking Indicators:
|Metric
|Current
|Previous
|Change
|General Business Conditions
|24.6
|33.2
|-8.6
|New Orders
|21.8
|31.4
|-9.6
|Shipments
|29.4
|27.9
|1.5
|Unfilled Orders
|8.4
|5.2
|3.2
|Delivery Time
|5.3
|7.2
|-1.9
|Inventories
|14.7
|11.3
|3.4
|Prices Paid
|42.1
|48.5
|-6.4
|Prices Received
|28.4
|41.2
|-12.8
|Number of Employees
|13.8
|23.9
|-10.1
|Average Employee Work Week
|9.5
|3.1
|6.4
|Capital Expenditures
|11.6
|13.4
|-1.8
|Supply Availability
|-4.2
|1.0
|-5.2