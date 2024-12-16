Prior was +31.2

This is quite a drop from 31.2 but that's looking like it was a big outlier, perhaps related to the election. The good news for the Fed here is that pricing indications are declining the bad news is that new orders are at a six-month low.

Another notable rise is in inventories, which rose at the highest pace since early 2023 while the future measure of inventories is the highest since early 2022; both likely on stockpile building ahead of potential tariffs.

Current Conditions:

Metric Current Previous Change General Business Conditions 0.2 31.2 -31.0 New Orders 6.1 28.0 -21.9 Shipments 9.4 32.5 -23.1 Unfilled Orders -8.4 -10.3 1.9 Delivery Times -7.4 3.1 -10.5 Inventories 10.5 1.0 9.5 Prices Paid 21.1 27.8 -6.7 Prices Received 4.2 12.4 -8.2 Number of Employees -5.8 0.9 -6.7 Average Employee Work Week -3.9 6.1 -10.0 Supply Availability 1.1 -4.1 5.2

Six Month Forward-Looking Indicators: