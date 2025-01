Prior was 4.15m (revised to 4.19m)

Sales up 2.2% vs +4.8% prior

Strongest pace since February 2024

Sales grew 9.3% from one year ago but despite that 2024 annual sales fell to the lowest in nearly 30 years

Median prices +6.0% y/y

Inventory at 3.3 months vs 3.8 months prior

Inventory for sale +16.2% y/y

There is some momentum here but I expect it's going to run into the reality of high mortgage rates.