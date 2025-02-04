Prior was -0.4% (revised to -0.8%)

Factory goods orders ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.2% prior

Durable goods orders -2.2% vs -2.2% preliminary. Prior month was -2.0%

Durable goods ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.3% preliminary. Prior month -0.2%

Durable goods ex defense -2.4% versus -2.4% preliminary

Durable goods nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.4% versus +0.5% preliminary. Prior was +0.9%

It's rare to see such negligible revisions to the durable goods orders report. The factory orders number is weaker though and may indicate soften in the automotive sector, which isn't loving high interest rates.