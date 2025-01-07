- Prior was 52.1
- Employment 51.4 vs 51.5 prior
- New orders 54.2 vs 53.7 prior
- Prices paid 64.4 vs 58.2 prior
- Business activity 58.2 vs 53.7 prior
- Supplier deliveries __ vs 49.5 prior
- Inventories __ vs 45.9 prior
- Backlog of orders __ vs 47.1 prior
- New export orders __ vs 49.6 prior
- Imports __ vs 53.8 prior
- Inventory sentiment __ vs 54.6 prior
Treasury yields and the US dollar are higher on this, with USD/JPY quickly up 40 pips. The higher prices paid number is a driver but note that JOLTS job openings also jumped.