ISM services
  • Prior was 52.1
  • Employment 51.4 vs 51.5 prior
  • New orders 54.2 vs 53.7 prior
  • Prices paid 64.4 vs 58.2 prior
  • Business activity 58.2 vs 53.7 prior
  • Supplier deliveries __ vs 49.5 prior
  • Inventories __ vs 45.9 prior
  • Backlog of orders __ vs 47.1 prior
  • New export orders __ vs 49.6 prior
  • Imports __ vs 53.8 prior
  • Inventory sentiment __ vs 54.6 prior

Treasury yields and the US dollar are higher on this, with USD/JPY quickly up 40 pips. The higher prices paid number is a driver but note that JOLTS job openings also jumped.