ISM services

Prior was 52.1

Employment 51.4 vs 51.5 prior

New orders 54.2 vs 53.7 prior

Prices paid 64.4 vs 58.2 prior

Business activity 58.2 vs 53.7 prior

Supplier deliveries __ vs 49.5 prior

Inventories __ vs 45.9 prior

Backlog of orders __ vs 47.1 prior

New export orders __ vs 49.6 prior

Imports __ vs 53.8 prior

Inventory sentiment __ vs 54.6 prior

Treasury yields and the US dollar are higher on this, with USD/JPY quickly up 40 pips. The higher prices paid number is a driver but note that JOLTS job openings also jumped.