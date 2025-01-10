December 2024 nonfarm payrolls

Two-month net revision: -8K versus +56K prior

Unemployment rate: 4.1% versus 4.2% expected and 4.2% prior

Unrounded unemployment rate: 4.0855% vs 4.2457% prior

Prior unemployment rate: revised to 4.2% from 4.2%

Participation rate: 62.5% versus 62.5% expected

U6 underemployment rate: 7.5% versus 7.8% prior

Average hourly earnings: +0.3% m/m versus +0.3% expected and +0.4% prior

Prior avg hourly earnings: +0.2% (revised from +0.4%)

Average hourly earnings: +3.9% y/y versus 4.0% expected and 4.0% prior

Average weekly hours: 34.3 versus 34.3 expected and 34.3 prior

Change in private payrolls: +223K versus +135K expected and +194K prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls: -13K versus +5K expected and +22K prior

Government jobs: +33K versus +33K prior

Full time: +87K versus -355K prior

Part time: +247K versus +23K prior

What a report! This is a very strong one and runs against all the other main surveys, which haven't been anything spectacular. The US dollar is soaring on the headlines, with moves of 80-100 pips across the board.