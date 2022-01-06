Consensus is looking for a rise greater than that in November.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

us December nfp 07 January 2022

Goldman Sachs is looking for more than 400K:

  • We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 500k
  • We estimate a one-tenth drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1%