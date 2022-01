Prior was +9.6%

PPI m/m +0.2% vs +0.5% expected

Core PPI:

PPI ex food and energy 8.3% vs +8.0% y/y expected

PPI ex food and energy m/m +0.4% vs +0.5% expected

This is a mixed back but the thing to focus on is probably the slowing pace of monthly rises. Though with the way oil and metals have rallied this week, I don't know if that will last.