- Prior month 0.7% revised to 0.8%
- Retail sales headline 0.4% versus 0.6% estimate
- Control group 0.7% vs 0.4% estimate. Prior month 0.4%
- Core retail sales ex auto 0.4% vs 0.5% estimate. Last month 0.2%
- Ex auto and gas 0.3% vs 0.2% last month.
More details from the Census
- Total sales in December 2024 were $729.2 billion, up 0.4% (±0.5%) from the previous month and 3.9% (±0.5%) from December 2023.
- Total sales for the 12 months of 2024 increased by 3.0% (±0.5%) compared to 2023.
- Sales for the October 2024 to December 2024 period rose 3.7% (±0.5%) from the same period in 2023.
- The October 2024 to November 2024 sales change was revised from a 0.7% (±0.5%) increase to a 0.8% (±0.3%) increase.