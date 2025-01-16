Prior month 0.7% revised to 0.8%

Retail sales headline 0.4% versus 0.6% estimate

Control group 0.7% vs 0.4% estimate. Prior month 0.4%

Core retail sales ex auto 0.4% vs 0.5% estimate. Last month 0.2%

Ex auto and gas 0.3% vs 0.2% last month.

