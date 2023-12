Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index -11 vs -5 prior

New orders -14 vs -5 last month

Services index 0 versus +1 last month

Shipments -17 versus -8 last month

Employment -1 versus 0 last month

Wages +22 vs +25 prior

Inventories +15 vs +22 prior

This report is a setback for the soft-landing narrative and the manufacturing recovery narrative but it's not a great indicator. Still, it will be something to keep an eye on when the ISM manufacturing survey is out in early January.