Dock workers have agreed to suspend strike activity to January 15

There are conflicting reports but it is clear that workers have returned to their jobs.

AP reports that the union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports has reached a deal to suspend their strike until January 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract, a person briefed on the matter says.

Other reports say a tentative wage deal has been reached.