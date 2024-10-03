The leadership of Israel is being pushed and pulled in both directions. As the FT report highlighted, the US might not feel it has control of Netanyahu.

For what it's worth, former Trump advisor and uberhawk John Bolton is out saying he thinks Israel will hit hard:

Israel is not going to heed the Biden Admin's April advice to "take the win" in the wake of these attacks. There's going to be a substantial response against a major target in Iran - from their nuclear program to oil infrastructure.

We could be waiting for awhile and playing this game and I doubt any of these leaks are going to let us know what will happen before it does.