Risk trades bounced a bit after Europe went home but the selling is picking up again. That's given the dollar new life.

You can see the back and forth on the 15 minute AUD/USD chart.

15 mins

AUD/USD is trading at 0.6710, which is just above yesterday's low and narrowly above last week's low of 0.6699. A break of that opens the way to the July low of 0.6682.

So as you can see, it's all hanging by a bit of a thread here with less than 30 pips separating 3 important levels. US yields are starting to creep higher as well so this could get ugly fast even though it's late in the day.

AUDUSD daily chart

AUD