The US weekly initial jobless claims number was softer but there was plenty of chatter about technical factors driving it higher ahead of the report. That might have led to crowded positions against the dollar and in bonds. Though the release was soft, along with negative revisions, the dollar has tracked higher since and yields have risen.

Those moves could also reflect flows. It's a long weekend and tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report will be released into a thin market.

US dollar index:

The next event to watch is at 10 am ET with St Louis Fed President James Bullard delivering a presentation in Arkensas.