The US dollar is under some broadening pressure. It could be an unwind of fixing flows but it's something worth watching, particularly as Treasury yields come back down.

Here is a look at AUD/USD, which at times has been a forerunner of risk appetite.

AUD/USD 5 mins

The biggest move on the day has been USD/JPY, which is painting a big outside candle on the daily chart.

USD/JPY daily

Earlier today, Japanese finance minister Kato warned about excessive FX moves but 100 pips of the move have come in the past hour.