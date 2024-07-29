The risk mood is deteriorating across the board, leading to some US dollar bids, though some of that has reversed into the London fix.

In the bigger picture, the mood is darkening with the S&P 500 now slightly negative after rising by 1% earlier. European stocks are also on the low, bitcoin is under pressure and WTI crude is down $1.19 to $75.97.

Treasury yields are mostly steady but have climbed from the lows of the day. Ten-year yields fell as low as 4.15% but have risen to 4.18%, though still down a couple basis points on the day.

EUR/USD tried 1.0800 but couldn't get through and has risen 20 pips through the fix.