I'm not terribly surprised by the 2.1 bps tail in the 7-year sale today but it certainly got the market's attention. Yields had fallen sharply into the sale and are down 50 bps since last month's sale so there's some natural reluctance to chance.

Still, the soft demand highlights the importance of the Treasury market in FX and equities. The US dollar has bounced somewhat since the sale and the close of European markets. US equities are now back to flat as well, giving up the Waller rally.

EUR/USD managed to crest above 1.10 but has since sagged to 1.0982.