USD/JPY 10 mins

Non-farm payrolls have now beaten the consensus estimate a remarkable 13 consecutive times.

The April release showed 253K jobs created in the US, beating the +180K consensus, though the prior was revised to +165K from +236K, taking some of the shine off the report. Unemployment hit a record low at 3.4%.

The US dollar rose across the board after the release, highlighting the bind the Federal Reserve is in as it tries to shift to neutral. The Fed funds futures market yesterday tried to price in near-term rate cuts on regional bank weakness but that's a tough sell to Fed officials that see an extremely tight jobs market.

To be fair, jobs are a lagging indicator and there are some signs of weakening in more forward-looking data but the reaction from the market was clear. The US dollar rose across the board, particularly against the yen with that pair up 60 pips. Other pairs were up about half as much with USD/CAD the exception because of a strong Canadian jobs report at the same time as non-farm payrolls.

The Treasury market tips the result of the report as a higher-for-longer scenario as yields rose across the board.

The thing markets are watching closely is the regional bank situation. Yesterday, there was a rout in shares of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp on two reports about them seeking strategic alternatives. Today, JPMorgan analysts upgraded Western Alliance and a pair of other beaten up regional banks to overweight, helping WAL to rise 21% in the premarket. PacWest is also up 25% and the KRE regional bank ETF up 3.8%.