The US dollar has edged above yesterday's best levels on most fronts, including EUR, CAD and GBP while USD/JPY again flirts with a challenge of 145.00.

There's been no news driving the move. The dollar initially slipped on weaker initial jobless claims numbers but the mood turned afterwards. The bond market appears to be driving the bus at the moment, particularly gilts. UK officials again today emphasized how close pensions were to liquidating gilts and that might have the market spooked.